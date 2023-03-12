Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

