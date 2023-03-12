Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 232 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

PH opened at $338.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

