Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in WESCO International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,889,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in WESCO International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

