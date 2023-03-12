Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

