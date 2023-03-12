Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

