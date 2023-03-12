Summit Global Investments Makes New $260,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.