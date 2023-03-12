Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,156 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Verint Systems worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 352,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.