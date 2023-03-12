Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,644,657 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,644,657 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 520,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,910,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 691,900 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 58,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 329,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

