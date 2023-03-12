Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $7.72 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.