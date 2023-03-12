Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.