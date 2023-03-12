Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143,344 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

