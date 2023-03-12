Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

