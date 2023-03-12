Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.78 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.