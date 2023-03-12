Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,690,000 after purchasing an additional 271,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

