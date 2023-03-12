Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 871,472 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 871,472 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Trinity Industries worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.01 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

