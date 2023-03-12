Summit Global Investments Invests $232,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

