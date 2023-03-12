Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $15.51 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.