Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

