Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.51% of StoneX Group worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNEX opened at $97.80 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $858,118. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

