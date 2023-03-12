Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,184 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

EQC stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

