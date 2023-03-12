Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Impinj at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at $31,135,455.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,808,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,009,016.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at $31,135,455.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

