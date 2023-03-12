Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 228,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,894.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 715,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

