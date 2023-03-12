133,831 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXDX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $129.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,320 shares of company stock valued at $108,921,613 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

