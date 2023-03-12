Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $10.08 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.97. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

