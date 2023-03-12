Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 655,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.12 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

