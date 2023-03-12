Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $118.38 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,760 shares of company stock valued at $26,642,207. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

