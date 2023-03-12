Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,790 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 258,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 316,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

