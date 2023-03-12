Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

NYSE WEX opened at $180.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

