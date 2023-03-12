Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,525 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,549 shares of company stock valued at $346,404 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

