Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 37.9 %

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $12.35 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.