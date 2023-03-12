881,179 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 881,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 1,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,965,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 832,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLTK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

