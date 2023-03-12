Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.