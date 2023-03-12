Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 645,600 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in APA were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

APA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

