Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 914,496 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 914,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

8X8 Trading Down 7.3 %

About 8X8

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

