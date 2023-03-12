Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,722 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $966.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

