NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,638 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of NETGEAR worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 258.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.7 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock worth $91,232. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.