Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 466,325 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 466,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 327,025 shares during the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $16.08 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

