Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 42,740 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Arch Resources worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

