Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $120.06 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

