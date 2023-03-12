220,880 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

