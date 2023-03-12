Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Trinseo worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Trinseo by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trinseo by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -10.32%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

