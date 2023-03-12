Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

