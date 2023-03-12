Algert Global LLC Sells 19,252 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

