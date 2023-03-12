SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,396,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $141.40 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

