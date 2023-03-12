Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

