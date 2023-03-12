Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

