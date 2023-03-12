Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389,076 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 41.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE POR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.