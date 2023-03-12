Algert Global LLC Buys 3,269 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

