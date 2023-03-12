Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 242,211 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,211 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $240.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

