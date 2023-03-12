Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,985 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of GoPro worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 410,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 52.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 over the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.03 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $779.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

